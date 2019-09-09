On Ronelle’s Radar: On and off rain chances this week

Multiple chances of rain are lined up for the week ahead. Most showers and storms this morning are in Western Kansas but these will gradually shift closer to Central Kansas as we approach sunrise.

They’ve also been behaving and staying below severe limits. A stronger storm could still be capable of gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rain. A slim rain chance will linger through the day with most being hit or miss in nature.

Temperatures will still be warm in the 80s to 90s under mostly to partly cloudy skies. Winds from the south will be strong too, topping out at 15 to 25 mph.

By late afternoon and early evening we’ll need to watch out for some new storms west. One or two of these could turn strong to severe with wind and hail.

A hit or miss storm chance continues through the night with lows in the 60s and 70s.

Tuesday won’t be a washout but a shower or storm will be around. Morning and afternoon will hold our best chance.

Wednesday’s chance doesn’t look as good but a more potent system will move in late in the work week to give us a better chance by Thursday and Friday. This will also help us cool down into the 70s and 80s. The weekend gradually trends drier from there but we’ll warm back up to around 90.