On Ronelle’s Radar: On/off storm chances resume tonight & Tuesday

A slow moving boundary has moved to our south and east, keeping a better chance of a few showers/storms in Southeastern Kansas through today. There’s still a very small chance of a shower or storm in South Central Kansas due to proximity, mainly during the afternoon. Some spotty wet and stormy weather in Northern and Western Kansas this morning should gradually weaken and fall apart as we go through the early part of the day.

Many of us will stay completely dry today with a mix of clouds and sun. Any rain that continues to show up on radar today should be confined to Eastern Kansas and closer to the Kansas/Nebraska line. Temperatures warm into the low to middle 80s.

Once we get into the evening storms in Colorado will push into Western Kansas. A couple of these storms could be marginally severe with large hail and damaging winds. The threat of a tornado is low.

Storms will lose their punch by the overnight while moving into portions of Central Kansas. A greater severe risk develops Tuesday as a front cuts through Kansas.

We’ll see storms develop between 3pm and 5pm and then continue through the evening. They’ll be capable of large hail, damaging winds, and locally heavy rainfall. The threat of a tornado looks to remain low.

Storms will weaken and clear out through the overnight.

There could be a few leftovers around early Wednesday but it’ll be a drier day. Thursday looks drier too as temperatures warm up into the upper 80s and low 90s.

Hot temperatures last through at least Saturday. Storm chances will go back up over the weekend but it’s not looking like a washout, just something to watch as storm chances evolve over the coming days.