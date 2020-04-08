On Ronelle’s Radar: One more warm day before next cool down

There could be an early sprinkle to the north around the Kansas/Nebraska line through sunrise, but we’ve got another dry day ahead. Morning temperatures in the 40s to 50s won’t be this mild again for a little while.

A cold front is still sweeping through the region and has switched winds around to the north in our northern communities. Winds are still out of the south in Southwest and South Central Kansas where highs will be warmest later today. Skies stay fair and will yield good amounts of sunshine.

A second cold front farther north will start to move in and this one will pack more of a punch when it comes to our temperatures. Northwest Kansas will start to cool down into the 60s while everyone else will have one more summer-like afternoon in the 70s and 80s.

As the front slides through today our winds will start to pick up too. Winds will stay breezy after dark under partly cloudy skies. Since they’ll continue to blow in out of the north it won’t be as mild overnight. Lows will be chilly in the 30s to low 40s.

There’s a small chance of a shower as a disturbance to the west nears the area but any moisture that reaches us will be lacking. Any energy that gets sent in our direction will have to battle it out with an area of high pressure in the Plains. Highs Thursday will be much cooler in the 50s to 60s. As high pressure moves away we’ll have a slightly better chance of seeing a passing shower Thursday night and Friday, possibly mixed with a little snow to the north and west.

An on/off chance of rain lingers through the weekend. So an Easter egg hunt inside might be best for the kids this year.

Temperatures rebound closer to normal Saturday but another cold front late Saturday into Sunday will cool us right back down into the 50s. As northerly flow takes back over, cooler air will have moisture to work with so some snow showers are possible to the north and west.

It’ll stay cool in the 50s through the middle of next week with a slight chance of moisture. Overnight temperatures will likely be close to freezing so if there’s any rain around we could see some snow mix in at times.