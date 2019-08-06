On Ronelle’s Radar: Periodic storm chances with heat and humidity

With the exception of a shower or two around early this morning most of us are off to a dry start to our Tuesday, it’s muggy again to start too. We’ll still need to watch out for an isolated shower or storm through sunrise but chances are small.

It’s going to be a hotter day with highs in the 90s and heat indices reaching the triple digits. So that steamy feel to the air isn’t going anywhere. The hottest temperatures in the upper 90s will mainly be in Southwestern Kansas.

Skies will be partly cloudy with light southerly winds. Another chance of a shower or storm in the afternoon and evening will be small.

Attention shifts to Northern Kansas tonight where a new batch of storms will move into the state, also impacting our northern and eastern communities early Wednesday morning.

Some new storms will go up in the afternoon and one or two could be strong to severe. Damaging winds and large hail are the main threats.

Wednesday’s highs will be similar to today’s. A few areas in Southwestern Kansas could crack into the triple digits. Spotty showers and storms will make their way across the state Wednesday night through Thursday.

A boundary draped over the region keeps this on/off storm trend going through the rest of the work week and into the weekend. Even though the next couple of days will be steamy we do have some relatively cooler days that will be thrown in the mix.