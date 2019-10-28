On Ronelle’s Radar: Periods of wintry weather possible this week

Right now we’re feeling and seeing the effects of a cold front that came through yesterday. It’s a colder morning with temps starting in the 20s to 30s. Winds are out of the north and a bit breezy, making it feel more like the teens where temps are coldest.

There has already been a few snow showers in the northwestern corner of the area. This chance will linger through the day west.

A few rain and rain/snow showers will develop in Central Kansas during the afternoon. With cloudy skies, northerly winds, and some precipitation around this will keep highs cold in the 20s and 30s.

Northwestern Kansas could pick up around an inch or two and a dusting will be possible from Southwestern to Central Kansas. Rain/snow and snow showers will move out of the area before midnight.

The rest of the night will be drier and cold with lows in the teens to 20s. We’ll catch a short break early Tuesday before the next storm system kicks into gear and it’ll be a stronger one. It’ll start as snow in Western Kansas and rain in Central Kansas.

A gradual change to snow from west to east will take place Tuesday night and Wednesday. Accumulating snow is likely with the most falling in Northern and Western Kansas.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for portions of Western Kansas and Southwestern Nebraska from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday afternoon.

The storm system will start to pull out of the area Wednesday night and early Thursday with a lingering rain/snow shower around. Halloween evening will be dry but cold so trick or treaters will need to bundle up.

November starts on a chilly note but we’ll get a break from active weather over the weekend. Temperatures warm back up into the 50s to low 60s with plenty of sunshine. Quiet conditions continue into the start of next week.