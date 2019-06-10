On Ronelle’s Radar: Pleasant start to the work week

We’ll continue to feel the effects of yesterday’s cold front as temperatures stay below normal. Some of us will be reaching for a jacket this morning, especially if you live in Western Kansas.

High pressure dominates the region today, keeping our skies sunny and dry. Winds have calmed down quite a bit and will be light through the day. The afternoon will be very pleasant with highs mainly in the 70s.

A few more clouds move in tonight and then our next cold front arrives Tuesday. After another cool start in the 50s the first part of the day will consist of sun and clouds.

Winds will pick up out of the south too, turning gusty at times. Late in the afternoon and evening is when the front will spark some showers and thunderstorms.

A couple of these storms could be strong to severe. They could also be capable of large hail and damaging winds. A Marginal Risk of severe weather is in place between Western and Central Kansas. As the front pushes east after dark the storms will move with it.

We’ll dry out during the overnight and then enjoy another cooler than normal day Wednesday with highs in the 70s. Rain and thunderstorm chances don’t look too promising after Tuesday until we get to Friday night and Saturday when there’s a better chance for some moisture to move in.