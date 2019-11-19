On Ronelle’s Radar: Pleasant Tuesday before mid-week system

Tuesday brings more mild sunshine our way. We’ll still need to pull our coats back out to start the day though.

Mostly sunny conditions last all day and coupled with stronger south winds, this will help highs warm into the 60s to low 70s.

A few more clouds move in tonight but it’ll just be chilly and quiet after dark.

Moisture returns Wednesday as our next storm system tracks into the region from the southwest. A shower or two could be around by mid to late morning. There will be a better chance during the afternoon and evening. There could even be a few rumbles of thunder.

After dark there’s a chance for some snowflakes to mix with raindrops in the northwestern corner of the area. Showers gradually move out during the overnight but some leftovers could still be around Central and Eastern Kansas early Thursday morning.

Another system Thursday through Friday brings colder changes and another chance of a few showers. Highs fall into the 30s and 40s. Rain could mix with some snow in Western Kansas before changing to snow showers Thursday night through early Friday.

The best chance of wintry weather will be in Western Kansas but a few snowflakes can’t be ruled out in Central Kansas. Amounts at this time look light and shouldn’t cause any travel troubles. Moisture moves out just in time for the weekend and temperatures will start to warm back up. So far, our next chance of rain looks to hold off until next Tuesday.