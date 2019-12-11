On Ronelle’s Radar: Quiet conditions before next storm system takes shape

Even though it’s a clearer start to the day, portions of Northwestern Kansas will need to continue to use caution on the roads early this morning. Areas like Cheyenne, Decatur, and Rawlins counties could still be slick due to a few inches of snow falling yesterday.

Everyone else will have a smooth but cold commute with temperatures starting below freezing. Winds will be light this morning but then pick up out of the south during the afternoon. This will help highs warm into the 50s.

A few more clouds move in late in the day but skies stay dry. Lows won’t be as cold during the night but will still be chilly in the 30s.

There’s a small chance of a sprinkle or a flurry through Thursday but most of us will stay dry. Highs will reach the 50s again.

Quiet and milder conditions continue Friday before big weekend changes. We’ll start to cool down into the 40s Saturday with a small chance of rain around. By Saturday night a significant storm system will start to take shape.

Snow showers and a wintry mix will start to return to the area and confidence is growing that the area will be impacted by wintry weather through Sunday. A wintry mix is looking more likely farther south while the rest of the area sees snow.

Highs south will be close to freezing while points north will be below freezing. Temperatures Sunday night will fall well below freezing, changing everything to snow. Snow showers will wrap up through Monday morning before highs warm close to freezing again.

Confidence is also growing in accumulating snow impacting travel late in the weekend and early next week. We’ll dry out by Tuesday and highs will warm up closer to normal into the 40s.