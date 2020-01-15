On Ronelle’s Radar: Quiet conditions before winter’s return Thursday

Starting Wednesday with a feeling of deja vu as another Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through mid morning for portions of Central Kansas. Visibility isn’t as bad as the last couple of days though due to breezy winds mixing out a lot of the fog.

Temperatures this morning range from the 20s to 50s with the coldest zone being Northwestern Kansas.

Low clouds and some patchy fog will linger past sunrise but some sunshine will break free by the afternoon. Northerly flow will keep high temperatures a bit cooler today in the 40s to low 50s.

We’ll stay dry through tonight and clouds will be on the increase. Early Thursday morning will be colder as our next system arrives.

Colder air will be in place and moisture will track south to north in the form of a wintry mix. Snow, sleet, and freezing rain will cause slick conditions and impact the Wichita Metro by late afternoon and early evening.

Most wintry weather favors Central and Eastern Kansas Thursday night into Friday.

Ice and snow accumulations will be light but will likely cause travel troubles.

After sunrise Friday there will be a gradual transition to rain as stronger southerly flow warms the area well above freezing.

Rain clears out after dark Friday and it’ll be dry by Saturday. Expect a chilly weekend with a mix of clouds and sun. The forecast for the AFC Championship game is still looking good. Chiefs Kingdom will just need to bundle up. It’ll stay cool through the middle of next week.