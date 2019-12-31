On Ronelle’s Radar: Quiet conditions heading into the new year

The last morning commute of 2019 will be a smooth but cold one. Winds are lighter but even the slightest breeze will make the air feel bitter. Some Western Kansas wind chills are in the single digits this morning.

Northwesterly flow and clear skies are the culprits for this colder morning. High pressure continues to dominate in the Plains and will keep our skies sunny.

Highs will be a bit warmer and reach the 40s to low 50s.

After sundown, anyone that will be out and about to ring in the new year will just need to dress warm because it’ll be a chilly but also quiet night.

We’ll warm up even more for the first day of 2020 as widespread highs reach the 50s. Stronger southwest winds will help continue this warming trend. An approaching cold front will shave off some of our progress by Thursday as highs fall into the 40s. The cold front will also bring a chance of rain which starts out west Wednesday night.

A little snow could mix in through Thursday while Central Kansas just experiences a few rain showers. Rainfall totals and any snow that’s able to accumulate west is looking light right now. As colder air keeps rushing in behind the moisture it could change Central Kansas rain to rain/snow showers Thursday night through early Friday morning.

It’ll be a chilly start to the weekend with highs in the 30s to 40s Friday but we’ll return to the 50s by Sunday. The beginning of the first full week of 2020 is looking dry and quiet.