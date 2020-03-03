On Ronelle’s Radar: Quiet Kansas weather the rest of the work week

High pressure will be the dominant feature that will influence our weather in the area. After a chilly start this morning we’ll warm up nicely under mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures will rise into the low 60s. There could be a few more clouds closer to the Kansas/Oklahoma line due to precipitation well to our south in Texas. This will be the trend that we’ll see over the next couple of days. Most of the country’s active weather will miss us as it stays to our south and north.

Quiet conditions continue tonight with light winds and mostly clear skies. Lows will be chilly again in the 20s to 30s.

While the pleasant conditions have been nice it’s still been dry. A Fire Weather Watch will be in effect in the northwest corner of the area from late morning through the afternoon Wednesday. This will be in effect due to dry conditions and gusty winds, outdoor burning is highly discouraged.

The latter part of the work week will cool down a few degrees but highs in the upper 50s to low 60s will still be nice for this time of year. Skies will stay sunny too. We’ll rebound into the upper 60s and low 70s by the weekend. Our next storm system will start to materialize to the west on Sunday and bring a chance of rain and rumbles by Sunday evening.

This will continue into Monday. As most of the moisture departs, a few snowflakes mixing in can’t be ruled out to the northwest. It still looks slightly unsettled Tuesday too. Temperatures take a hit and dip down into the 50s early next week.