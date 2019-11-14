On Ronelle’s Radar: Quiet, pleasant conditions prevail

Another cold front has swept through and switched our winds out of the north. This will lead to a slightly cooler Thursday but winds have backed off and turned lighter. After another freezing start we’ll warm into the upper 40s to 50s.

A few clouds will be around early in the day but expect more sunshine through the majority of the day. There’s a weak disturbance that’s bringing the possibility of a flurry or a light wintry mix to a sliver of Western Kansas. This chance will be slim and continue through sunrise before dissipating.

High pressure and fair skies will be dominant today. Skies will be clear tonight with lows around freezing again.

Friday’s winds switch back out of the south and turn a bit stronger. This will help highs warm into the 50s and 60s. Warmer highs will be found in Western Kansas.

Fair skies continue into the weekend before more clouds move in and we have a slight chance of a passing shower or sprinkle.

The weekend rain chance still doesn’t look too good and we’ll clear back out by the start of the new work week. Mild highs in the 60s through most of the upcoming work week will feel nice combined with good amounts of sunshine. We’ll play the waiting game again until another chance of rain Thursday.