On Ronelle’s Radar: Quiet start to the work week

A weak disturbance is clipping the area and could bring a sprinkle or a flurry to some of our northernmost counties early in the day. Otherwise, skies will be dry.

A few clouds will pass through today too but high pressure will have the dominant hand on the area so expect good amounts of sunshine. A normal wintry chill with temps in the 20s will greet everyone for the first step out the door. Winds switch from the south and come back out of the northwest which will keep us cool today. Most highs will still be above the norm in the 40s and 50s.

The strongest winds will be in Western Kansas. Gusts could reach 40+ mph. A handful of our westernmost counties along the Kansas/Colorado line are under a High Wind Warning where gusts could reach 60+ mph.

Winds subside again once the sun goes down. It’ll be a quiet night with clearing skies and lows in the teens to 20s.

Highs rebound and warm a few more degrees through the 50s with plenty of sunshine Tuesday. Highs this week peak Wednesday and could sneak up to 60.

This warm up happens ahead of our next disturbance/cold front. It’ll bring a rain chance to Central and Eastern Kansas Thursday. The better chance will be east of the Wichita Metro.

Another rain chance Friday will be more widespread but still looks slim. As highs cool down into the 30s a few snowflakes could mix in and it’ll be a much colder end to the work week.

Moisture should clear out by early Saturday but it’ll still be a chilly day. Temperatures warm a bit more into the upper 40s and low 50s Sunday through Monday.