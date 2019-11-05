On Ronelle’s Radar: Quiet weather Tuesday before rain chances return

Clouds in the area have thinned out now that a cold front has moved out of the Plains. Tuesday brings more sunshine our way with partly cloudy conditions. It’s a chilly morning with temps starting in the 20s to 30s.

A northeasterly breeze will switch out of the south and help give highs a boost into the 50s to low 60s. Even though high pressure has taken control over the Plains again a sprinkle along the Kansas/Nebraska line can’t be ruled out.

A better chance of rain moves in late Wednesday. Moisture returns from the south at the same time a cold front dips into Kansas from the north. By the evening a few showers will be around.

Rain tracks south through the night and could change over to wintry precipitation in portions of Northern and Western Kansas. Little to no accumulation is expected.

Leftover showers early Thursday will be confined to Southern Kansas. The drop in high temps between Wednesday and Thursday will be significant. We’ll go from 50s and 60s Wednesday to colder 30s and 40s Thursday.

Temperatures rebound quickly into the 50s and 60s Friday and possibly reach the low 70s for some Saturday. Another cold front early Sunday will put an end to the weekend warm up as we drop back down to the 40s. A shower could also be around with the push of cooler air.