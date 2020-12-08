On Ronelle’s Radar: Quiet weather until late-week disturbance brings some moisture

Enjoy the next couple of days while temperatures will be mild, skies sunny, and winds light all because of high pressure bringing fair and favorable weather. After another chilly start we’ll rebound nicely into the 60s.

Skies stay clear tonight and conditions will be quiet. Lows will dip back down into the 20s to 30s.

Expect a repeat forecast Wednesday with widespread highs in the middle 60s and plenty of sun. After the middle of the work week conditions will begin to deteriorate and we’ll be on a downhill trend.

Clouds will be on the increase Thursday as our next system moves in. A chance of rain showers will start to the southwest and may not reach Central Kansas until after sundown. As temperatures to the north and west drop below freezing some snow could mix with any rain.

Highs will drop into colder 40s and 30s by the end of the work week. The bulk of the moisture will move out early Friday but there could still be some weak impulses that spark a slight chance of rain/snow shower. Mainly to the north and west late Friday into Saturday and late Saturday into Sunday.

Conditions look quieter early next week with cool highs around 50 and limited amounts of moisture in the region.