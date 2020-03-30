On Ronelle’s Radar: Rain and rumbles to start the work week

1  of  83
High pressure that gave us a nice end to the weekend is moving away from us and our next storm system will be moving in today. Most of us will stay dry and quiet for the early morning commute.

We’ll see showers develop to the west through the morning. Rain west is more likely by the afternoon and it’ll start spreading east. There could be some embedded rumbles of thunder too.

Central Kansas will be able to warm up into the 60s since the rain will hold off a little longer. Western Kansas will be cooler in the 50s.

A Slight Risk for severe weather is in place for extreme Southwest Kansas and portions of the Oklahoma Panhandle. There’s going to be a window of opportunity for a strong to severe storm here from late afternoon through sundown. Large hail, damaging winds, and an isolated tornado are possible.

Showers and rumbles are likely through the night and Western Kansas will gradually dry out.

Lows will be cooler in the 30s west where the clouds will begin to thin back out. Central Kansas will fall into the 40s.

Areas between Central and Eastern Kansas will start Tuesday with some leftover raindrops in the morning but the rest of the day will be dry.

Rainfall totals will range between .25″ and .75″.

High pressure works back in from the west and helps to clear out our skies. Highs will be in the 60s and warmer to the west. Wednesday turns windy and there will be a slim chance of a shower or storm north.

Another slim chance Thursday looks a little better by Friday as a cold front comes through. There could even be a little wet snow that will try to mix in to the north. It’ll be a cooler start the weekend as highs fall into the 40s and 50s but we’ll warm back up into the 70s by Sunday. So far, there’s a small chance of rain over the weekend but it’s not looking like a washout.

