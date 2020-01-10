On Ronelle’s Radar: Rain and snow create hazardous travel, turning colder too

Winter weather alerts which include a Winter Storm Warning, Winter Storm Watch, and Winter Weather Advisory will start to go into effect this morning and continue all the way through Saturday evening.

Rain/snow showers have gotten started in Western Kansas with developing showers and storms in Central Kansas. Any storms that go up will need to be monitored closely. A severe storm can’t be ruled out in South Central Kansas through the afternoon. Hail and damaging winds are the main threats.

Precipitation will fill into the area through the morning. There will be more snow north and west and more rain in South Central Kansas.

Winds have switched back out of the north and they’re light this morning but they’ll pick back up by the afternoon and drain colder air into Kansas. In addition to the rain and snow, be ready for a blustery day with highs in the 20s to 40s.

By the evening, South Central Kansas rain and rumbles will start to change to freezing rain and sleet while everyone else sees snow. Friday evening travel will be hazardous with slick conditions looking likely due to some ice and snow.

Everything changes to snow in our area during the overnight with some ongoing ice to the east. Central Kansas and into the Missouri side will wake up to snow showers Saturday while Western Kansas will start the day dry. Early morning temperatures will be frigid in the teens and single digits.

Snow tracks east and out of the area into the afternoon.

The heaviest totals will be found in South Central Kansas. There could be some moderate accumulations in spots in Western Kansas too.

Conditions remain blustery Saturday with highs in the 20s to 30s even though we’ll gradually dry out. Road conditions will still need to be monitored and anyone that plans on being out and about should allow extra travel time. The Chiefs game Sunday looks dry with a little more sun but it’ll be chilly.

After we warm back up into the 40s through Tuesday we’ll start to cool right back down by Wednesday. There could also be some rain/snow showers around during the latter part of the work week.