On Ronelle’s Radar: Rain and snow impact some through Wednesday

We continue to remain on the northern fringe of the first part of our latest storm system. Some snow showers, mixing with rain at times, will be ongoing in Southwest Kansas through this morning. Our Oklahoma Panhandle counties will be impacted too.

This is where a Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect through noon and snow totals could be around 1″ to 2″. A little more could fall along the Oklahoma Panhandle, Texas county will be under a Winter Weather Advisory through 6am Wednesday. Anyone in this part of the area will need to be aware of potentially slick conditions early today.

This moisture backs off by the afternoon and most of our skies will stay dry and mostly cloudy. Highs reach the 30s and 40s with the coldest air residing in Western Kansas.

A few sprinkles and flurries will try to flirt with the Kansas/Oklahoma line this evening before rain/snow showers pick up again during the overnight.

The storm system makes another push to the north and east and by sunrise, wintry weather will stretch from Southern to Northeast Kansas. More rain will gradually mix with snow after sunrise and as temperatures warm above freezing. This will taper through Wednesday evening. During this time there could be a few flurries and sprinkles that wrap back around into the area.

Portions of Central and Eastern Kansas will range from a trace to 2″ of snow. Amounts will be lighter to the north.

The overnight will be much drier and so will Thursday but it’ll also be the coldest day of the week with widespread highs in the 30s. The warm-up begins Friday as highs return to the 40s and 50s. It’ll turn milder over the weekend with a small chance of a sprinkle Saturday. Winds will pick back up too. Another slight chance of rain welcomes us into early next week but it doesn’t look like conditions will be too unsettled.