On Ronelle’s Radar: Rain and snow move out, weekend warming

As overnight temps have dropped we’re seeing more snow and sleet than rain early this morning. Wintry weather stretches from Western to Central Kansas.

A Winter Weather Advisory will remain in effect through 7am for a handful of our Central Kansas counties. This is where a mix of snow and sleet could mix and create slick conditions. Most additional accumulations of wintry weather through sunrise should remain under an inch.

We’ll dry out the rest of the day. Hopefully sensitive plants have been covered up again because a Freeze Warning will remain in effect through 9am.

We’ll be able to gradually shed the wool hat, gloves, and heavy coat. Skies will clear from west to east and highs will be cooler than normal in the 50s but still pleasant.

Skies will stay fair tonight and winds turn lighter. Lows take a dip into the 30s so Saturday starts with a chill.

A few more clouds moving in Saturday will signal another system preparing to move in. This next one won’t bring any wintry weather though. Late Saturday a few showers and rumbles will move into Western Kansas and track east into Central Kansas. Some spotty rain is possible Sunday too.

The weekend won’t be a washout, just keep an eye to the sky and on the Storm Track 3 Weather App if you want to practice some social distancing outside. So far, severe weather isn’t expected over the weekend. We’ll warm through the 60s and low 70s and highs will stay above average through much of the upcoming work week. Tuesday and Wednesday still looks like a time when thunderstorms will be around and a stronger storm is looking possible too.