On Ronelle’s Radar: Rain, rumbles, clouds cool us down

Showers and storms are making their rounds through the state and will do so through the day. They’ve also prompted some flooding concerns. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until Friday morning for portions of Central Kansas. There have also been some Flash Flood Warnings issued since early this morning.

Small hail and gusty winds are possible with a stronger storm. Even though there hasn’t been much of a change to our morning temperatures starting in the 60s and 70s, we’ll notice a change by the afternoon. The increase in clouds, rain coverage, and a switch of our winds out of the northeast will bring highs down into the 80s.

Some Southwestern Kansas communities will still reach the low 90s. Some new storms are possible in the afternoon and evening, one or two of these in Southern Kansas could be severe with damaging wind gusts and hail.

Storm coverage won’t be as widespread overnight but some of us will still wake up to some leftovers early Friday morning.

Friday as a whole won’t be as damp as Thursday but occasional waves of spotty storms will track through the state all the way into the weekend. A couple of boundaries in the region will keep our conditions unsettled.

Highs in the 90s return over the weekend and storm chances early next week look slim but they’re still worth keeping an eye on.