On Ronelle’s Radar: Rising temperatures before another push of cooler air

You’ll need a light jacket again before taking that first step out the door. However, it’s not as chilly as we start in the 40s to 50s. Skies remain fair so we’ll also start the day with a nice sunrise. Skies will be mostly sunny again today with cloud cover staying at a minimum.

A cold front is on the approach and it’ll track through the area today. As it moves through it’ll come through dry, without much cloud cover, and winds will pick back up to 15-20 mph with gusts up to 25-30 mph. Highs will be pleasant in the 70s to the north. Points south will be warmer in the 80s ahead of the front.

Once the sun goes down our winds will relax under a mix of clouds and stars. Behind the front there’s a small chance of a sprinkle or shower late tonight into Thursday morning, mainly for points south of I-70.

Another chill will settle in overnight too with lows dipping into the 30s to 40s. High pressure builds back in behind the front Thursday to keep skies mostly sunny. This is when we’ll feel the full effect of cooler air filtering into the area. Thursday’s highs fall into the 60s. And with a breeze, we may want to keep those light jackets on through midday and into the afternoon.

We’ll experience similar conditions Friday with sunny skies and below average highs around 70. Another front tracks through the area Saturday. It won’t cool us down much but will really just inhibit any significant warming and keep the fall-feel going, weekend highs will warm into the 70s. The front will also be accompanied by some moisture. Western Kansas will likely stay dry Saturday while portions of Central and Eastern Kansas get clipped by some of the moisture.

Any rainfall the area is able to get will likely be limited and light, most of the rain in the region will get carried to our east. Then high pressure will build back in to dry out our skies. Another quiet pattern takes hold into the start of the new work week as south winds ramp up, turning highs a bit warmer into the 80s.