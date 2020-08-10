On Ronelle’s Radar: Scattered storms Monday, some strong to severe

A cluster of storms will track east through the area early this morning. Severe weather isn’t expected but an isolated warning can’t be ruled out. Storms could be capable of gusty winds and small hail. A leftover shower or storm could be around after sunrise but it’ll be drier for most of us.

By late morning and into the afternoon we’ll start to see storms redevelop along a cold front that will push into the area. Points north will be behind the front and it’ll be cooler in the 80s to low 90s. It’ll be coolest to the northwest and this is also where rain is least likely.

Scattered storms will continue to develop along the front during the afternoon and evening. A few storms could be strong to severe with damaging gusts and hail being the main threats.

Storms should weaken by the overnight and they’ll gradually move out. Lows will be in the 60s.

A leftover shower or storm is possible early Tuesday but it’s not looking as active to start the day and even into the afternoon.

Late in the day the best chance of storms will be to the west as storms fire over Colorado and move into Western Kansas. This will lead to widely scattered rumbles during the night and into Wednesday.

Wichita will cool down to 90 Tuesday but highs will rebound into the middle to upper 90s the rest of the work week. Another chance of storms Wednesday night and Thursday will mainly impact Central and Eastern Kansas. The end of the week doesn’t look as unsettled and the weekend is looking dry. Just mostly sunny to partly cloudy with normal highs in the low 90s.