On Ronelle’s Radar: Scattered storms to start the work week

Monday holds our best chance of rain so our journey to the upcoming weekend will only trend drier after today. The conditions that we experienced over the weekend will continue into the start of the new work week.

A chance of showers and storms will be around through the day with the better chance during the afternoon and evening. So the morning won’t be a washout even though some rain could be around with partly to mostly cloudy skies. I’m not expecting too many slow downs due to weather as everyone returns to work after the holiday weekend. Warming from the 70s into the 80s for most of us since there’ll be more clouds and wet weather around.

Scattered storms during the afternoon could turn strong to severe, especially in Northern Kansas. Damaging winds and large hail are the main threats. The threat of a tornado is low but not zero.

The potential for heavy rain and localized flooding will also need to be monitored. This latest system will track to our east during the night but there will still be some storms around after dark.

A leftover shower or storm will be possible early Tuesday morning but the day doesn’t look as unsettled.

Another slight chance of rain and rumbles could materialize into a strong/severe storm or two late Wednesday. Mainly in Central and Eastern Kansas.

Once we get to the end of the work week conditions will be much quieter but also hotter with highs in the 90s. Pool weather will dominate at least into the start of next week so our only weather worry later this week will be staying cool and protecting our skin and eyes from the sun.