On Ronelle’s Radar: Scorching hot days and spotty overnight storms this weekend

It’s another stormy start to the day for a select few in the area. A cluster of storms will need to be monitored through sunrise as they track to the east and northeast. Severe weather isn’t expected but storms will still be capable of gusty winds, small hail, heavy rain, and lightning.

A lingering sprinkle or shower will be possible to the north and east through midday but most of us will dry out as the sun rises. A boundary to our south will lift over us and allow the heat to take over. Heat Advisories have been issued and will be in effect from Noon today to 8pm Saturday.

Highs will be in the upper 90s to triple digits. With the moisture in the air due to southerly winds and the rain we’ve been getting, this will make humidity a big factor. It’ll feel as hot as 105 to 107 with the humidity factored in, possibly even a degree or two hotter than that in spots. Another slim chance of a shower or storm arrives in the evening and overnight but anything that develops should be isolated and severe weather isn’t expected.

Lows will be in the 70s to 60s. It’ll be a mainly dry start Saturday and then the heat turns back up with more triple digit highs likely under fair skies.

We’ll have a slightly better chance of a few storms to the north and west late Saturday as a front approaches from the north.

Any storms should weaken after dark and it’ll be another mainly dry start early Sunday. Even though a lingering shower is possible Sunday we’ll need to stay weather aware late in the day and during the evening. The front to the north stalls out and brings a likelihood of rain and storms through the night.

A Marginal Risk is in place which means isolated severe storms are possible. The front will bring more evening, overnight, and early morning storm chances through the middle of next week. The dangerous heat and humidity will gradually let up as temps dip into the 80s to 90s by Tuesday but then we’ll work our way back closer to upper 90s after that.