On Ronelle’s Radar: Second wave of snow impacts some central communities

Our next wave of snow has gotten started but won’t impact everyone. Portions of South Central Kansas will include areas along and east of the Kansas Turnpike. There are still some lingering snow showers from the first wave skimming some of our northernmost counties.

The majority and heaviest of the snow will fall in Southeast Kansas. While Wichita could see some snow showers today the heart of the Metro will be right on the edge and amounts will be at a minimum. Also, the best chance for Wichita will be during the morning. Eastern parts of the area like Greenwood, Elk, and Chautauqua counties could see more moderate to heavy accumulations up to 3″ to 4″+.

Snow stretches all the way up to the Kansas City Metro and will likely impact the Chiefs victory parade.

The snow band turns more disorganized during the afternoon but snow showers in some of our easternmost counties could last into the evening.

Be cautious of slick travel as a Winter Weather Advisory stays in effect through midnight.

Western Kansas will be much drier today with partly cloudy skies but also just as cold as everyone else with highs in the low 30s.

Freezing fog will also be a possibility through mid morning which could lead to isolated slick spots.

Snow really pulls away from the area overnight and skies clear a bit more as lows drop into the teens.

More sun breaks free Thursday and we’ll get a brief break from the chance of wet and wintry weather. Temperatures will rebound too into the 40s. Thursday evening and Friday a weak disturbance will slide into the area from the northwest, bringing some potential for a few rain/snow showers.

Major impacts aren’t expected but this will still need to be monitored. Warming a little more over the weekend into the 50s with mainly dry skies. Another disturbance cools us back down by Monday and brings a chance of rain/snow showers. It’s looking like there will be a slightly better chance Tuesday and Wednesday.