On Ronelle’s Radar: Severe risk and high fire danger Tuesday

A cold front is on the move and will track northwest to southeast through today. As it does it’ll spark some showers and storms along the way. There shouldn’t be any severe weather until later today. A few showers have already shown up in northwest corner of the area.

After midday and during the afternoon is when a severe risk will unfold in South Central and Eastern Kansas. All severe threats are on the table. Isolated to scattered severe storms will be capable of heavy rain, large hail, damaging winds, and even an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

Strong to severe storms will move out of the area by the evening with the cold front. A trailing shower or storm will be possible in Central Kansas during the evening but the severe threat will be done.

Another weather alert that we’ll need to watch out for is high fire danger to the north and west. A Fire Weather Warning and Fire Weather Watch will be in effect today due to stronger winds and drier conditions working into the area behind the cold front.

High temperatures will still be warm too in the 70s to low 80s. Skies will clear out tonight with lows falling into the upper 30s to low 50s.

High pressure quickly builds in behind the cold front and will keep us dry and quiet between Wednesday and Friday.

By the end of the work week it’ll feel more like summer with highs in the middle 80s to low 90s. The summer-like feel will be brief as unsettled conditions return over the weekend. A chance of storms between Saturday and Sunday will need to monitored closely because it’s already looking like some stronger storms will be a possibility.