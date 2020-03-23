On Ronelle’s Radar: Severe risk Monday night into Tuesday

Skies are dry to start the day but dense fog will impact the morning commute. A Dense Fog Advisory spans across most of the state and will be in effect until 11am.

Most of our temperatures are safely above freezing in the 30s to 40s. Once the fog lifts and breaks around midday there will still be some patchy clouds that will be streaming in the from the west. Southerly flow will help highs warm nicely into the 60s.

Winds will be breezy to the west. Showers and storms develop to the west of the Wichita Metro during the evening. Thunderstorms become more likely by the overnight.

They’ll track west to east along with a potent low that moves through southern parts of the area. A few strong to severe storms are possible with the greater risk being in South Central Kansas. The main threats are large hail and damaging wind gusts.

Storms will also be capable of heavy rain. The early morning commute will be a stormy one in Central Kansas but it won’t be too chilly as lows start in the 40s. The day will start a little cooler in the 30s to the northwest.

After sunrise there could be a brief wrap around shower to the north but Tuesday afternoon and evening will be much drier.

We’ll get a break from wet and stormy weather Wednesday and there will be more sun. A warm front Wednesday will give highs a boost all the way into the upper 70s. A cold front will erase some of that warmth Thursday and drop highs back down into the 60s. Temps will still be close to normal through the rest of the week.

Thursday looks dry too but then the weekend turns slightly unsettled as another chance of a few showers and storms develops. The weekend won’t be a washout and so far Saturday has the better chance. Communities to the northwest will need to monitor the potential for a rain/snow shower late Saturday.