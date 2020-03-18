On Ronelle’s Radar: Severe risk Wednesday night into Thursday

1  of  61
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Ark City closing some public facilities Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses Derby City Hall Senior Center temporarily closes March 18 Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Dodge City Boot Hill Museum El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Emprise Bank Friends University Garden City Community College Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Municipal Court cancelled for March 17th and March 24th Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lee Richardson Zoo Mark Arts North Newton Mennonite Central Committee North Oak Community Church Regal Theaters Reno County Museum Salina Public Library Salina Smoky Hill Museum Sedgwick County Extension Education Center St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church STRATACA: KS Underground Salt Museum Textron Employees Club West Fitness Center and East Activity Center The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Loony Bin Comedy Club, Wichita canceling all shows for the next 2 weeks The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum TOP Early Learning Center closed till March 20 Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita - Woodland UMC Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Botanica Gardens Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Century II Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita CityArts Wichita Great Plains Nature Center Wichita Old Cowtown, Mid-American All-Indian and Wichita Art Museums Wichita Park and Recreation centers Wichita Public Libraries Wichita Q-line Wichita Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center Wichita Riverview Baptist Church Wichita St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church Wichita St. John's Episcopal Church Wichita Woodland United Methodist Church Wichtia - Glenn Park Christian Church

On Ronelle’s Radar: Severe risk Wednesday night into Thursday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Our latest system is moving through now and bringing a few spotty showers to portions of Central and Eastern Kansas. Even though an isolated rumble can’t be ruled out severe weather isn’t expected this morning. Most of this moisture will move out by sunrise.

It’s drier in Western Kansas but there’s a Dense Fog Advisory that will be in effect through the morning. Temperatures start well above freezing in the 40s and 50s so slick spots aren’t a concern.

As we go through the day there will be some clearing from west to east. We’ll go from mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Breezy southerly winds and some sun will help us warm into the 70s.

Clouds will start to build right back into the area late in the day, signaling our next system moving in. Another batch of showers and storms starts in Southwest Kansas this evening. They’ll track east through the night.

One or two of these storms could be strong to severe and capable of wind and hail. The threat of a tornado is low but not zero.

Clouds and stronger southerly winds overnight will keep lows elevated again in the 40s and 50s. By sunrise Thursday any lingering storms will impact Eastern Kansas and our neighbors in Missouri.

Up to an additional inch of rain will be possible in spots between Central and Eastern Kansas but most totals will be less than that.

Thursday’s highs will range from the 50s to 70s. It’ll be cooler to the northwest where moisture will wrap back around into the area and a few showers will return. Through the afternoon winds will switch out of the north, start draining colder air into Kansas, and change rain to snow.

Snow showers to the northwest will last into the night. Portions of extreme Southwest Nebraska and Northwest Kansas could see several inches of snow, this is where a Winter Storm Watch has been issued. Most totals will range from a trace to 2″.

High pressure helps clear our skies back out Friday but it’ll be a colder end to the work week with highs in the 30s to 40s. We’ll stay dry through Saturday before another parade of systems gets started. A slight chance of rain returns Sunday through Tuesday but highs will warm back up above the norm.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories