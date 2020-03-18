On Ronelle’s Radar: Severe risk Wednesday night into Thursday

Our latest system is moving through now and bringing a few spotty showers to portions of Central and Eastern Kansas. Even though an isolated rumble can’t be ruled out severe weather isn’t expected this morning. Most of this moisture will move out by sunrise.

It’s drier in Western Kansas but there’s a Dense Fog Advisory that will be in effect through the morning. Temperatures start well above freezing in the 40s and 50s so slick spots aren’t a concern.

As we go through the day there will be some clearing from west to east. We’ll go from mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Breezy southerly winds and some sun will help us warm into the 70s.

Clouds will start to build right back into the area late in the day, signaling our next system moving in. Another batch of showers and storms starts in Southwest Kansas this evening. They’ll track east through the night.

One or two of these storms could be strong to severe and capable of wind and hail. The threat of a tornado is low but not zero.

Clouds and stronger southerly winds overnight will keep lows elevated again in the 40s and 50s. By sunrise Thursday any lingering storms will impact Eastern Kansas and our neighbors in Missouri.

Up to an additional inch of rain will be possible in spots between Central and Eastern Kansas but most totals will be less than that.

Thursday’s highs will range from the 50s to 70s. It’ll be cooler to the northwest where moisture will wrap back around into the area and a few showers will return. Through the afternoon winds will switch out of the north, start draining colder air into Kansas, and change rain to snow.

Snow showers to the northwest will last into the night. Portions of extreme Southwest Nebraska and Northwest Kansas could see several inches of snow, this is where a Winter Storm Watch has been issued. Most totals will range from a trace to 2″.

High pressure helps clear our skies back out Friday but it’ll be a colder end to the work week with highs in the 30s to 40s. We’ll stay dry through Saturday before another parade of systems gets started. A slight chance of rain returns Sunday through Tuesday but highs will warm back up above the norm.