On Ronelle’s Radar: Severe threat Tuesday afternoon and evening

Scattered showers and storms that have been slowly tracking to the north and east have also been behaving and staying below severe limits. Where it’s dry it’ll still be a muggy start to the day with temperatures starting off mainly in the 60s.

There won’t be as much sunshine today because some rain and rumbles will stick around all the way through the lunch hour. Highs south of I-70 will still be able to warm up into the 80s while it’ll be cooler in the 70s to the north, or on the north side of a boundary.

This is the same boundary that will help spark severe storms during the afternoon and evening. Central Kansas will see storms redevelop by 5pm.

These will be capable of large hail, damaging winds, and locally heavy rain. The threat of a tornado is low but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out closer to Northern Oklahoma. Storms will stretch through Southwestern and Central Kansas through the evening and then clear out to the east during the overnight.

There’s a small chance of a few leftovers from Wednesday morning to early afternoon. Once we get into the late afternoon and evening a weaker boundary to the west could spark a storm or two in Western Kansas that may become marginally severe, but the overall severe threat is low.

Thursday is looking much drier but also much warmer as highs warm into the upper 80s and 90s. Friday will be the hottest day of the week with widespread highs in the 90s, and rightfully so since it’s the official start of summer.

A better chance of showers and storms returns Friday night and Saturday night through Sunday. Temperatures cool down a bit towards the end of the weekend but it’ll continue to feel like summer.