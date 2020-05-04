On Ronelle’s Radar: Showers and storms around through Monday

Low pressure tracks west to east through the region today and will keep conditions unsettled. A chance of showers and storms will linger through the day.

Keep rain gear handy this afternoon but keep in mind that not everyone will see rain. By the afternoon Western Kansas will begin to dry out while showers and storms will still be around the farther east you are. Highs will be cooler to the north in the 60s and warmer to the south in the 70s to 80s.

A severe risk is in place for portions of Central and Eastern Kansas. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. There’s a low tornado threat closer to Southeast Kansas. Late in the afternoon ongoing showers and storms in Central and Eastern Kansas could reintensify. There will also be new storm development stretching from Southeast Kansas and down into Oklahoma.

Storms will continue into the evening but track away from the area after sundown. The overnight will be drier.

High pressure builds back into the region and Tuesday will also be drier under a mix of clouds and sun. There won’t be much change in highs with most neighborhoods reaching the 70s.

With the exception of a shower to the northeast and southwest Tuesday night, our next storm chance will hold off until the latter part of the work week.

Thursday and Friday storm chances will need to monitored for the possibility of any stronger storms. A strong push of northerly flow will also cool us down into the 60s later this week. Mornings will be cooler too in the 40s. A chance of rain over the weekend isn’t looking too great so far but is still worth keeping an eye on.