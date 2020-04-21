On Ronelle’s Radar: Showers and storms move in late Tuesday

The tail end of a boundary is sitting close to the Oklahoma Panhandle and this is where there have been some ongoing spotty showers. These will continue through the morning while the rest of us stay dry.

A strong area of low pressure to our south will approach the Kansas/Oklahoma line and increase our chance of rain and storms today. This bigger push will begin west around midday and continue through the afternoon.

Since rain will be confined to the west through the warmest part of the day, highs will be able to warm into the 70s.

By late afternoon and evening there’s a severe threat to the west along the Kansas/Oklahoma line where large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. A stronger storm will remain possible after dark close to the state line.

Showers and storms will start to move into Central Kansas during the evening and overnight. Moisture will be widespread by Wednesday morning.

Scattered showers and rumbles will linger through Wednesday. The severe threat will be farther south in Oklahoma and Texas along with the strongest part of the low pressure circulation. Highs will be cooler in the 60s but still seasonable for this time of year.

We’ll dry out during the evening and overnight. Flooding isn’t a concern. Rain totals could get up to an inch, locally a little more is possible. Higher rainfall totals will be found across southern parts of the area.

Skies will be drier Thursday but another disturbance will sweep through between Thursday evening and Friday, bringing another batch of a few showers and storms.

The weekend is looking slightly unsettled but an isolated shower or storm chance won’t put a damper on it. A shower or storm also can’t be ruled out early next week but because we’ve got a better chance of staying dry highs will turn warmer and reach the low 80s.