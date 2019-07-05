On Ronelle’s Radar: Skies stay unsettled, some storms could be severe

A shower/storm or two can’t be ruled out through this morning but the start to the day for many of us will be a smooth one.

You can also expect a mix of clouds and sun as much of the area warms back up into the 90s.

A slim rain chance continues into the early afternoon. Anytime after 3pm a better chance of storms will start to develop as a front starts to dip into Kansas. Portions of Northern and Western Kansas will likely see new storms first.

A few storms could be severe late in the afternoon and during the evening. The main threats are damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rain. After some Central Kansas communities received more than several inches of rain yesterday we’ll need to monitor the potential for flash flooding. The threat of a tornado is very low and doesn’t look likely.

Spotty showers and storms linger into the overnight and a few leftovers are possible early Saturday. The front will keep conditions unsettled through the weekend with a continued chance of storms, some being strong.

However, the weekend doesn’t look like a washout but anyone spending time outside will need to be weather aware and occasionally check radar. The front will also bring some relatively cooler temperatures too as highs drop into the 80s. We’ll heat back up into the 90s by early next week but storm chances will start to wane.