On Ronelle’s Radar: Skies stay unsettled with more hit/miss storms around

Some lingering showers and storms are taking their time tracking through Southern Kansas. There could be a sprinkle or shower in this part of the state through the morning.

A slightly better chance of rain occurs in the afternoon when there will be widely scattered pop up storms around. Similar to what the area experienced on Tuesday.

More daytime heating will help get storms going as highs warm back up into the 90s with some humidity. Locally heavy rain, gusty winds, and small hail are possible with any stronger storms. Storms won’t be as numerous after dark as they lose a lot of their energy.

While a leftover shower is possible early Thursday the first half of the 4th doesn’t look too damp.

A few pop up storms can’t be ruled out once we get into the late afternoon, especially in Northwestern Kansas where there could be some stronger wind gusts.

Everyone won’t see rain and any storms will once again be widely scattered so most of us will stay dry all the way through the evening.

Waking up to a leftover shower or two early Friday but a better chance of a few showers and storms moves in late in the day and by the evening as a front gets ready to sag south. A strong/severe storm can’t be ruled out.

The front will aid in keeping our atmosphere unstable through the weekend. This means our broken record forecast continues with highs around 90 and slim, spotty storm chances through this time next week.