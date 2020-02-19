On Ronelle’s Radar: Slick conditions possible, snow likely through Thursday morning

Some snow showers have gotten started to the northwest and southwest. This is the beginning stage of our next disturbance that will bring widespread snow showers to the area.

This has prompted a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of Western and Central Kansas, it’ll begin to go into effect this afternoon and continue through early Thursday morning. A few more counties could be added before snow continues to spread through the area. The morning commute should be fine for the majority of us. After sunrise, as snow tracks east we’ll start to see some rain mix in due to temperatures warming above freezing.

It’ll still be a chilly day though with highs in the 30s to 40s. The Wichita Metro could start to see a rain/snow mix as early as lunchtime. Moisture blossoms across the area through the afternoon and by the evening most of the precipitation around will be in the form of snow.

Snow showers continue through the night with cold lows in the teens to 20s. Waking up Thursday morning there could be some lingering snow flakes to the south but the disturbance will be wrapping up.

Most of the snow that will be on the ground will be to the west where 2″ to 4″ is possible. Wichita snow could total an inch or two with lesser amounts to the north and east. This could cause some slick conditions and travel troubles for the Thursday morning commute. A slower commute is more likely the farther west you are.

High pressure and colder air will filter in behind the snow Thursday. Skies partially clear but it’ll be cold all day with highs in the 30s and they’ll struggle to get above freezing. Southerly winds help temperatures rebound into the 40s Friday, mostly sunny skies will help make for a better day too.

We’ll start to cloud right back up Saturday as a small rain chance develops. A few showers are more likely by Sunday. Weekend temps will warm into the 50s. It’ll be a decent start to the new work week but there will be an increasing chance of rain/snow showers as we approach mid week. Another drop in temperatures is on the horizon too.