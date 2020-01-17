On Ronelle’s Radar: Slick, damp commute Friday

Wintry weather is widespread to start the day. Freezing rain, sleet, and snow will impact the morning commute. Ice accumulation is the biggest concern.

Commuters won’t only want to give themselves extra drive time but also extra time to clear a layer of ice off windshields. A Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Warnings will be in effect through this morning.

Most ice accumulations will be between .10″ and .20″. The Winter Storm Warning in portions of Central Kansas is where ice accumulations will be more significant at .25″ or more. Some power outages can’t be ruled out.

Snow won’t be as much of a concern but amounts could get up to 2″ or 3″ closer to Northeast Kansas. By the afternoon wintry weather will completely change over to rain. Western Kansas will start to dry out and clear out too.

There could still be a little freezing rain in Northeastern Kansas. South winds will help highs warm above freezing in the 40s and 50s. It’ll be cooler in Central and Eastern Kansas.

Lingering raindrops will continue into the early evening but it’ll be much drier after dark. As the back side of this system swings through Kansas there could be a brief sprinkle or flurry to the north later today and into the overnight.

Since this system will end as rain and lows will fall below freezing, there could still be some isolated slick spots Saturday morning due to refreezing.

The weekend still looks dry with highs in the 30s and 40s. Good news for Chiefs Kingdom but temperatures will be cold for the AFC Championship game Sunday.

It’ll be quiet into the start of next week. A system the middle of next week will bring another rain/snow chance into the area. Wednesday night through Thursday looks to be the best time frame for some seeing some wet and wintry weather. The Storm Track 3 Weather Team will continue to monitor this next chance, be sure to check back for more updates.