Closings and Coronavirus changes
On Ronelle's Radar: Slick morning commute, colder start to the weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through the morning hours for a good chunk of our Central Kansas counties. A mix of freezing drizzle/rain and sleet could cause slick spots this morning, enough to cause a light ice glaze.

There have even been some rumbles of thunder in Northeast Kansas. Snow falling in Northwest Kansas is light and shouldn’t amount to more than an inch. Strong northerly winds continue to drain much colder air into the area now that a cold front has swept through.

Temperatures this morning are below freezing and wind chills to the west have dropped all the way down into the single digits. Wintry weather and light rain will gradually track east through the morning and skies will begin to clear from west to east. Cloud cover will be stubborn in portions of South Central and Eastern Kansas.

Some of our easternmost counties like Elk and Chautauqua could still have some mist or a shower around into the afternoon. Highs will be well below average, most of us won’t make it out of the 40s.

A mix of clouds and stars tonight. If you haven’t brought in your plants or covered them up you’ll want to do that as soon as possible. Lows across the area tonight will be below freezing in the 20s.

During the overnight there’s a chance of a snow shower that will track southwest to northeast. There won’t be much of an impact to road conditions and any accumulation will be at a minimum. After sunrise any flurries will turn to rain/snow and then rain as temps warm above freezing. The possibility of a spotty shower will linger through the day but chances are slim.

Highs will start to rebound into the 50s and then into the 60s and 70s Sunday. There could be a shower around to start the new work week with the better chance residing in Central Kansas. We’ll get a brief drier trend Tuesday and Wednesday before rain chances return the latter part of the week.

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

