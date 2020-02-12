On Ronelle’s Radar: Slick travel as wintry weather returns

Snow has started to move in and it’s tracking southwest to northeast. The morning commute will likely be slower due to the wintry weather and temperatures close to freezing.

Slick spots are possible which is why a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from Central Kansas into Eastern Kansas. It’ll be in effect through this evening. The advisory is also in effect for the potential of accumulating snow. Areas to the north and west of Wichita will see lighter amounts that will range from a trace to 2″.

Wichita will be on the edge of possibly seeing a little more than that locally. Moderate accumulations are more likely in the southeast corner of the area and riding up I-35 into the Kansas City Metro. Highs will warm above freezing into the low 40s and upper 30s.

During the afternoon some rain and even sleet will mix with the snow. A cold front comes through from the north today and will help guide wet and wintry out of the viewing through the evening.

As moisture tracks west to east our winds will pick up west to east too. There could still be some flurries out west during the overnight and into Thursday, mainly in Northwest Kansas. Once the cold front comes through the overnight will turn bitter, and with stronger northerly winds we’ll wake up to some subzero wind chills.

So even though it’ll be drier tomorrow morning it’ll be much colder too as lows fall into the teens and single digits. The chance for some light snow northwest continues through the morning and should fizzle out before reaching Central communities. Any accumulating snow will stay at minimum and only amount to a trace to an inch.

Highs Thursday will be even colder and struggle to get above freezing. Winds switch back out of the south Friday and kick-off our next warming trend. Our reward for getting through this slump in the middle of the week will be a dry weekend and milder highs in the 50s. Highs could sneak into the low 60s in portions of southern Kansas before our next front arrives. It’ll spark a slight chance of a rain/snow shower early in the week and cool highs back down into the 30s and 40s.