On Ronelle’s Radar: Slick travel possible through a wintry Tuesday

A Winter Weather Advisory has been expanded into more of our Central Kansas counties in anticipation of widespread snow showers and the possibility of slick conditions.

Most snow early this morning is to the north but more of it will track south through the day. A rain/snow shower in the Wichita Metro can’t be ruled out during the morning commute as temps start close to freezing. As the snow sinks to the south during the morning and afternoon it could mix with some rain, this is more likely in South Central Kansas.

Winds will be gusty too which could cause some blowing snow and reduced visibility. Winds will also be out of the north and keep temperatures cold in the 30s to low 40s.

Wind chills will have some bite, even during the warmest part of the day. Widespread snow coverage continues into the early evening as temperatures start to fall.

The majority of the snow will fall to the north and west. Most accumulations will be around 2″ to 4″ but there could be more locally. The rest of the area will see less than this. Portions of the northwest corner are already up to 3″ to 4″.

We’ll dry out during the overnight and skies will start to clear.

High pressure builds in behind this disturbance but Wednesday winds will still be out of the northwest, keeping highs chilly in the 30s to 40s. Expect a mix of clouds and sun all the way into the weekend with temps that will be more comfy in the 50s and 60s. Unsettled conditions return early next week with a slight chance of rain. Highs will be too warm for snow during the day so any chance of snowflakes will mainly be from evening to early morning.