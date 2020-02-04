On Ronelle’s Radar: Slick travel through Wednesday due to snow, some ice

Now that a potent cold front has moved all the way through, strong north winds will continue to pump colder air into the area. The other piece to our next system is the moisture which has gotten started in Northern Kansas in the form of snow showers.

Snow showers, a light wintry mix, or even some chilly raindrops will be possible in South Central Kansas before snow picks up through the rest of the day. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect through much of the area in anticipation of today’s wintry weather.

Expect slick conditions, less than .10″ ice mainly in South Central Kansas, and blowing snow which will reduce visibility. Temperatures will be below freezing all day too. Wind chills in the single digits to teens will sting.

Snow showers track west to east and will be lightest closer to the Kansas/Oklahoma line today. The majority of the area will see 1″ to 2″ while Northwest Kansas could see a little more with totals around 2″ to 4″. Another area of a potential 2″ to 4″ will be closer to Southeast Kansas where a secondary wave of snow will impact this area Wednesday.

By sundown they’ll stretch across Kansas which means more of us will likely see a slower commute. While some snowflakes will linger into the overnight it’s going to be another wave from the south that will be more significant. A burst of snow on the backside of this latest system will impact Southeast and portions of South Central Kansas by early Wednesday morning.

Heavier, steadier snow showers could clip counties like Elk and Chautauqua through Wednesday. This next wave will stretch all the way into the Kansas City Metro and likely bring some light snow showers during the Chiefs victory parade.

Eastern Kansas skies turn drier Wednesday night and we’ll even see some sun by Thursday as highs rebound into the 40s.

We’ll have to monitor a few more systems that could bring rain/snow showers. Friday, Sunday night into Monday and Tuesday. Chances look slim so far but be sure to stay with the Storm Track 3 Weather Team for the latest updates. In the meantime, let’s get through the next couple of days safely and it’s safe to start making plans for this upcoming weekend.