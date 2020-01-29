Breaking News
Burned vehicle under investigation near Harry and Oliver, one dead
Live Now
Watch KSN Kansas Today
1  of  29
Closings and Delays
Anthony-Harper - USD 361 Attica - USD 511 Belle Plaine - USD 357 Berean Academy Bucklin - USD 459 Centre - USD 397 Durham-Hillsboro-Lehigh - USD 410 Elyria Christian - McPherson Fairfield - USD 310 Garden City - USD 457 Goessel - USD 411 Halstead, Hesston, Newton, Sedgwick Friendship meals Halstead-Bentley - USD 440 Haven Public Schools - USD 312 Haviland - USD 474 Hesston - USD 460 Kingman-Norwich - USD 331 Kinsley-Offerle - USD 347 Kiowa County - USD 422 Marion-Florence - USD 408 Minneola - USD 219 Newton - St. Mary Elementary Newton - USD 373 Pretty Prairie - USD 311 Remington-Whitewater - USD 206 Sedgwick Public Schools - USD 439 Skyline Schools - USD 438 Ulysses - USD 214 Wichita - Trinity Academy

On Ronelle’s Radar: Slick, tricky commute early Wednesday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Snow is in the process of tracking out of Kansas. Eastern Kansas will still see snowflakes fall through sunrise. Some of our easternmost counties remain under a Winter Weather Advisory through mid morning.

Even though we’ll get a break from wet and wintry weather we’ll still need to take it slow this morning. Roads are wet, slushy, snowy and air/road temperatures are below freezing so slick spots are likely. However, roads won’t impassable. Commuters will just need to allow extra time and drive safely.

A slower commute is likely. Use extra caution on elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for some of our northernmost counties through this morning. Patchy fog is still possible elsewhere due to the moisture we received from the latest winter storm. If you encounter fog during your morning drive be wary of slick spots from freezing fog.

Clouds will be stubborn through midday and into the afternoon but some of us will be able to experience some cloud breaks late in the day. Highs will be a little warmer but still chilly in the 30s to low 40s.

After dark there’s a chance of a rain/snow shower as a weaker system makes a sweep through the region.

This small chance will continue through Thursday and Thursday night, mainly for western and northern communities. If there’s any accumulation it shouldn’t amount to more than a trace.

More sunshine will start to break free Friday and then temperatures take-off over the weekend. Expect widespread highs in the 50s and 60s. We’ll start to cool back down Monday and then Tuesday will be colder as our next storm system takes shape and brings some wintry and wet weather back into the area.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories