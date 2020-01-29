On Ronelle’s Radar: Slick, tricky commute early Wednesday

Snow is in the process of tracking out of Kansas. Eastern Kansas will still see snowflakes fall through sunrise. Some of our easternmost counties remain under a Winter Weather Advisory through mid morning.

Even though we’ll get a break from wet and wintry weather we’ll still need to take it slow this morning. Roads are wet, slushy, snowy and air/road temperatures are below freezing so slick spots are likely. However, roads won’t impassable. Commuters will just need to allow extra time and drive safely.

A slower commute is likely. Use extra caution on elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for some of our northernmost counties through this morning. Patchy fog is still possible elsewhere due to the moisture we received from the latest winter storm. If you encounter fog during your morning drive be wary of slick spots from freezing fog.

Clouds will be stubborn through midday and into the afternoon but some of us will be able to experience some cloud breaks late in the day. Highs will be a little warmer but still chilly in the 30s to low 40s.

After dark there’s a chance of a rain/snow shower as a weaker system makes a sweep through the region.

This small chance will continue through Thursday and Thursday night, mainly for western and northern communities. If there’s any accumulation it shouldn’t amount to more than a trace.

More sunshine will start to break free Friday and then temperatures take-off over the weekend. Expect widespread highs in the 50s and 60s. We’ll start to cool back down Monday and then Tuesday will be colder as our next storm system takes shape and brings some wintry and wet weather back into the area.