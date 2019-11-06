On Ronelle’s Radar: Small rain chance, big cool down ahead

The next couple of days will be days of change. Right now, Kansas is sitting between two disturbances. A cold front to the north and moisture to the south. This will lead to a few rain showers developing later today and a colder Thursday.

Skies start off fair this morning with chilly temps in the 30s and 40s. South winds are light but also working to keep many of us above freezing compared to yesterday morning. Clouds will be on the increase through the day between moisture and the cold front moving into Kansas.

Most of the day while the sun is up looks dry, with the exception of Southeastern Kansas where a few sprinkles could be around. Highs warm into the 60s with cooler temps in the 50s to the north due to the cold front.

Northern Kansas will start to cool down by the afternoon. After 3pm a rain shower or sprinkle could develop closer to South Central Kansas. Southern parts of the state will have the best chance of seeing a few showers by this evening.

Moisture will follow the cold front as it continues to track south through the night. Colder air may also have a little moisture to work with in Southwestern Kansas and the Oklahoma Panhandle where a few snowflakes could mix with raindrops through Thursday morning.

By sunrise Thursday most of the rain in the region will be in Texas, Oklahoma, Southern Missouri, and Arkansas. So Kansas will be much drier as high pressure works back into the state from the north. Northerly flow will also cool us down quite a bit, highs will be in the 30s and 40s.

Sunshine returns by Friday and winds will switch back out of the south to start our next warm up. It’ll be brief though as a Sunday cold front drops us back down into the 40s. Highs will stay below normal through next Wednesday.