On Ronelle’s Radar: Snow clears out, bitter cold moves in

Light to moderate snow showers will continue to track south through sunrise. Totals around the Wichita area have been between 1″ to 2.5″. Central Kansas roads will be slick this morning and travel will be slower in Western Kansas where an additional inch or two has fallen.

Northwest Kansas started with freezing drizzle and freezing fog before the snow started so there could be an underlying thin layer of ice. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for portions of Western and Central Kansas until 6am. Extra time will be a necessity on the roads this morning. Also bundling up and dressing warm. As the snow clears out, colder air will keep filtering in due to breezy north winds. Wind chills west are starting below zero.

Skies will clear out through the day and some sunshine will return but it won’t help warm us up. It’ll be a colder day with highs in the 30s.

Winds turn lighter after sundown and skies will turn mostly clear. With some snow on the ground and clear skies, this will make for a bitter start to Friday with lows falling into the teens.

Winds switch out of the southwest by Friday and we’ll start to warm up. Skies will be sunny all day with highs in the 40s. We’ll warm even more into the 50s over the weekend. Clouds will be on the increase through Saturday but it should be a mainly dry day. We’ll have a better chance of rain by Sunday.

There could be a change to some snow or rain/snow to the north and west from the evening through early Monday morning. We’ll cool back down into the 40s next week and we’ll continue the unsettled pattern with a chance of a rain/snow shower through the middle of next week.

