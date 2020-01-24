The snow has wrapped up and our latest storm system will continue to track east through the day. There’s a boundary to the west that’s bringing a few snow showers to areas near the Kansas/Colorado line. These snow showers shouldn’t amount to more than a dusting. It will also play a part in Saturday’s weather.

Even though Central and Eastern Kansas are much drier, roads are still wet and temps have dipped below freezing so some slick spots are possible through sunrise.

For anyone traveling into the KC Metro, snow will continue through the morning there. Skies will gradually clear from west to east through the day but clouds will be stubborn the farther east you are.

Expected high temperatures also show this gradual clearing trend as they warm into the 40s and 50s. It’ll be chillier the farther east you are and and not as cool to the west.

Breezy winds will turn lighter by the time we get into the evening. Friday night will be quiet and chilly. We’ll wake up to cold lows in the 20s early Saturday morning.

The boundary that’s currently out west will track east through Saturday, bringing a few more clouds and a slim chance of rain.

Sunday will be completely dry, sunny, and much warmer with widespread highs in the 50s and possibly even touching 60 in Southwest Kansas.

The brief mild stretch continues Monday before our next disturbance moves in. Monday night through Tuesday is when another rain/snow chance arrives. There could be a few Wednesday and Thursday too.

It’s a little too early to get into any more detail than that but this is when we can expect the possibility of more unsettled conditions. Stay with the KSN Storm Track 3 Weather Team for more updates.