On Ronelle’s Radar: Snow north, big wind south Tuesday

Snow has started in the northwest corner of the area with our latest winter storm and will gradually spread into more northwest and north central counties through the morning.

A strong area of low pressure will track southwest to northeast across the state and the south side of the storm will be much drier. A rain/snow shower in Southwestern Kansas and a rain shower in South Central Kansas still can’t be ruled out though.

The heaviest snow is still expected to fall in the northwest corner with 6-8+” possible by later today. Lesser amounts will accumulate as you go south and east.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will be in effect through this evening where snow is expected. Strong winds will drastically reduce visibility and cause blowing and drifting snow. Winds will be stronger in Southwestern and Central Kansas where High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories will be in effect. Gusts could top out at 50 to 60 mph.

With strong gusts and drier conditions south, outdoor burning is highly discouraged. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect for portions of South Central Kansas and our Oklahoma counties. Highs will be above the norm in the Wichita Metro and below freezing in Northwestern Kansas.

Snow to the north will wrap up later this evening and Wednesday morning will be much drier but also colder with lows dipping into the low teens to low 30s.

We’ll be able to get some sunshine through Wednesday but our next system moves in from the south Wednesday night. By Thanksgiving morning a wintry mix and snow showers will be around which could lead to slick conditions.

Not only precipitation but temperatures will need to be monitored closely because this is what will determine what we see reach the ground. Wintry and wet weather will continue through Thanksgiving Day but we should be able to catch a brief break late in the evening. By Friday system number three will bring damp conditions for everyone that will be out to take advantage of shopping deals.

Temperatures will be well above freezing so most of the precipitation will be in the form of rain. We won’t start to dry out until Friday night. The weekend looks cool but sunshine will gradually return. We’ll continue to get a break from active weather through early next week.