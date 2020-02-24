On Ronelle’s Radar: Soggy start Monday, more rain/snow Tuesday

A strong area of low pressure continues to track through the area. Near the strongest part of this system in Southeast Kansas near the Kansas/Oklahoma line is where there are some non-severe storms.

Western Kansas is starting to dry out. There could be a snowflake mix in between Western and Central Kansas through sunrise but most of the precipitation will be in the form of rain. A Flood Watch remains in effect for portions of Central Kansas through 3pm, we’ll need to continue to monitor flood prone and low lying areas closely.

Some rainfall totals are over an inch and we could see an additional .50″ over the next 24 hours. There could be a little more than that locally. Rain will keep tracking east through the morning and the afternoon looks drier.

Clouds will be stubborn during the second half of the day and another system will slide into the area from the west. It’ll bring a slight rain chance that will also track west to east all the way through the evening.

Highs will be close to normal for this time of year in the 40s and 50s. Strong northerly winds will make it feel cool. A slight chance of a rain/snow shower sticks around overnight as lows fall into the 20s and 30s.

We’ll have a better chance of rain/snow showers by Tuesday as a bigger push of moisture tracks north to south through the day.

There could be some minor accumulations. To the north around the I-70 corridor there could be an inch or two but most communities will only see a trace to an inch through Tuesday evening.

Highs both Tuesday and Wednesday will be colder in the 30s and 40s. We’ll start to return to the 50s Thursday. A weak disturbance Friday could impact Central Kansas with a rain shower but the chance isn’t looking too good. The upcoming weekend stays dry and temperatures warm even more into the 60s. Kansas weather looks fairly settled all the way into the start of next week.