On Ronelle’s Radar: Some fog first, then milder winds

While most of us are off to a quiet start some of us will need to watch out for some freezing fog this morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 8am for areas east of Wichita.

With temperatures below freezing this morning some slick spots are possible. Winds are light and out of the south. They’ll pick up during the afternoon and help highs warm into the 50s. Areas farther south could sneak up to the low 60s.

Stronger winds will also create high fire danger in the southwest corner of the area. So far, only Texas county (OK) is under a Red Flag Warning.

Expect more clouds than sun at times but skies will stay dry. There’s a very small chance that the clouds squeeze out a sprinkle into the evening.

Skies clear out after dark and it’ll be another night in the freezer with lows in the teens to 20s.

Abundant sunshine Tuesday will help most of us warm right back up into the 50s and winds will be a bit breezy again to the west.

We’ll start to cool back down by mid week and then our next chance for moisture moves in late Thursday and Friday.

South Central Kansas will mainly see just rain but some wintry weather could mix in across the rest of the area.

There are still a lot of moving pieces to this next system so be sure to check back with the Storm Track 3 Weather Team often for updates. Moisture moves out by Saturday and it’ll be a chilly weekend but also a dry one.