On Ronelle’s Radar: Some Friday rumbles, weekend heat relief

Most showers and storms this morning are concentrated in Central and Eastern Kansas. They’ve brought heavy rainfall and lightning. Also, isolated severe thunderstorm warnings and flooding concerns.

A few Flash Flood Warnings will be in effect through this morning for some of our counties including Butler, Marion, and Ottawa. A Flash Flood Watch for some of our Central counties will be in effect through Saturday morning. The heaviest rain should shift into Eastern Kansas after sunrise but the occasional shower or storm will still be possible through the day, even in Western Kansas.

“Cooler” temperatures make more of a push into the area bringing highs in the 80s but some of us will still be able to sneak into the lower 90s, especially in Southwestern Kansas. We’ll need to watch for new storms in Central Kansas during the afternoon and evening which could also be strong to severe.

Damaging winds and large hail are the main threats. The threat of a tornado is low but not zero. As we go through the night storms will shift more into South Central and Southeastern Kansas.

It’s mainly Southern Kansas that will wake up to some leftovers Saturday morning. Saturday will gradually turn drier with nice high temps in the low to middle 80s.

Sunday and Monday look dry and we’ll start to warm back up. 90s return by Tuesday and we’ll continue to heat up from there. While rain chances next week look slim we’ll see how they evolve over the coming days.