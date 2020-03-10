On Ronelle’s Radar: Some sun before Tuesday night showers/storms

With the exception of a sprinkle, shower, or some ice pellets to the north, our Tuesday will be much drier.

Skies are in fair shape and aren’t as cloudy this morning. Winds are lighter too which is allowing us to cool off more so be ready for a colder morning as most of us start in the 30s.

Watch out for some patchy dense fog to the north, a few of our counties will be under a Dense Fog Advisory until 10am.

Skies will be partly cloudy today but could turn mostly cloudy at times. Winds switch out of the south and help temperatures warm back up into the 60s to 70s. It’ll be warmer to the west because southerly winds will be stronger and breezy.

Our next disturbance moves in tonight. It’ll start with a few showers and an isolated rumble to the northwest during the evening. Spotty rain showers and rumbles slide southeast through the night. One or two of these storms could be strong to severe and capable of a hail/wind threat.

The severe risk is on the lower end but we still need to remain weather aware. Storms will exit the southeast corner of the area by sunrise Wednesday.

The rest of the day will be dry. By the evening another wave of potential spotty showers will move in from the west and track through the area into Thursday. Chances are looking slim during this time frame.

A better chance of rain moves in at the end of the work week. Showers look more likely Friday and could mix with some snow to the north and west. This stronger system will linger through Saturday and cool us down quite a bit.

Highs over the weekend will fall into 50s and 40s. Some trailing moisture and more disturbances marching in will keep a slight chance of rain/snow showers in play. Highs early next week could dip all the way down into the 30s!