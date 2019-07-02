On Ronelle’s Radar: Spotty storm chances linger

As a boundary or disturbance sits to our west there are still some showers and isolated rumbles in areas close to the Kansas/Colorado line. Rain should continue to fall apart and weaken through the morning hours but a lingering shower could still be around west all the way through the lunch hour.

With most of us staying dry into the afternoon it’ll just be another quiet start in the 60s to 70s with partly cloudy skies once the sun is up. Highs get back to the 90s in the afternoon.

During the afternoon is also when we’ll have to watch out for an isolated shower or storm. While severe weather isn’t expected there could still be a stronger storm capable of small hail and/or gusty winds.

Any pop ups will linger into the evening and then fizzle out through the night. This pattern sticks around Wednesday with a leftover shower possible in the morning and then another isolated pop up chance in the afternoon and evening but any storms should just be garden variety and not severe.

Keep in mind, not everyone will see rain. Especially on the 4th of July when there could still be a storm around but most of us look to stay dry.

We’ll have a slightly better chance of some spotty showers and storms starting Friday night and through the weekend as a front to our north drops south through Kansas. The front passing through will also cool us down into the 80s over the weekend. Slim and spotty storm chances linger into early next week with highs around 90.