On Ronelle’s Radar: Spotty storms around for the 4th of July

Our 4th of July starts with spotty storms between Central and Eastern Kansas. These will persist through the morning hours. Heavy rain, small hail, and gusty winds will be possible with any of these storms and a severe storm can’t be ruled out.

Flash Flood Warnings are in effect for some of our Central Kansas counties through sunrise. The afternoon looks drier even though the chance of a pop up storm carries into the PM. Highs will range from the upper 80s to 90s with a mix of clouds and sun and breezy south winds.

After 4pm Western Kansas will need to watch out for a severe storm or two. Damaging winds and large hail are the main threats. The threat of a tornado in extreme Northwestern Kansas and Southwestern Nebraska is low but not completely zero.

Most of the area looks dry from sundown and on despite a slim storm chance. So there aren’t any major concerns for evening fireworks celebrations.

Similar to this morning, there could be a few storms around portions of Central and Eastern Kansas early Friday.

There will be a better chance of spotty storms late in the day as a cold front on the move cuts through Kansas. A couple of these storms could be severe with mainly a wind/hail threat.

With locally heavy rain too the potential for flash flooding will need to be monitored. Spotty storms will be around into and through Saturday but most of these should be garden variety.

With more clouds and a slightly better chance of rain over the weekend, highs will cool down a bit into the middle to upper 80s. We’ll heat back up into the low 90s to start the new work week with slim storm chances around.